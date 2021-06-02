Firefighters battling blaze in Banning

article

A fire blackened about 75 acres of brush in Banning Wednesday night.



The Coyote Fire was reported to be about 50 acres in light to medium fuels at 6:35 p.m. in the area of Old Banning Idyllwild Road south of Shirleon Drive, according to CalFire.

The blaze is currently 5% contained.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The fire grew to about 60 acres by about 8 p.m., with a moderate rate of spread and winds blowing from the west.

RELATED: Ongoing coverage of wildfires in California

About 140 firefighters and five aircraft were assigned to battle the fire.

Advertisement

No injuries have been reported.