Fire rips through homes under construction in Moreno Valley

Multiple homes that were under construction were destroyed by a fire that ignited in Moreno Valley overnight, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 12:40 a.m. Monday in an area near Indian Street and Gentian Avenue.

Riverside County Fire Department officials said there were eight homes under development and four of them were a complete loss.

Firefighters quickly attacked the flames using several ladder trucks.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

