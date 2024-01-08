Truck driver killed after being impaled by lumber that fell off truck in Chatsworth

A fatal crash involving three vehicles on the 118 Freeway triggered major delays for the Monday morning commute in Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 8:40 a.m. in LA's Chatsworth neighborhood, just before the Topanga Canyon off-ramp.

Three vehicles - a lumber truck, Penske rental truck, and SUV - were involved. According to the preliminary investigation, lumber from a flatbed flew through the cab of a moving truck, impaling the person inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

All westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway in the area were closed earlier due to the crash investigation; some lanes have since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.