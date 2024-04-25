Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired at downtown LA park in broad daylight

Published  April 25, 2024 11:33am PDT
Downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a park shooting that occurred in broad daylight Thursday. 

An LAPD official said the shooting was reported at Gladys Park, located in the 800 block of East 6th Street, around 10:30 a.m. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence in the area. 

The gunman remains at large and information about the victim was not immediately available. 

No further information was released. 