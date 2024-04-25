Shots fired at downtown LA park in broad daylight
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a park shooting that occurred in broad daylight Thursday.
An LAPD official said the shooting was reported at Gladys Park, located in the 800 block of East 6th Street, around 10:30 a.m.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence in the area.
The gunman remains at large and information about the victim was not immediately available.
No further information was released.