Shots fired at downtown LA park in broad daylight

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a park shooting that occurred in broad daylight Thursday.

An LAPD official said the shooting was reported at Gladys Park, located in the 800 block of East 6th Street, around 10:30 a.m.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence in the area.

The gunman remains at large and information about the victim was not immediately available.

No further information was released.