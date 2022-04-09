Family and friends remember Brianna Kupfer, UCLA grad student killed in furniture store attack

Those who loved Brianna Kupfer made sure her 25th birthday was special even though she could not be there.

Family and friends of the UCLA graduate student held the ‘Run For Brianna, Run For Love’ Saturday.

It’s been nearly 3 months since police say a homeless man walked into the furniture store where Kupfer was working and stabbed her to death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing Brianna Kupfer inside Hancock Park store charged with murder

"We miss her," said Todd Kupfer, her father.

Kupfer says one of Brianna’s friends came up with the idea for the event after she was murdered in January.

"It’s a day to kind of celebrate and enjoy each other’s company and really think about her through the day," added Kupfer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Brianna Kupfer murder: UCLA student noticed 'bad vibe' from man prior to her death, text messages show

Hundreds of people who knew Brianna crowded into the Brentwood School track to run, do yoga, and at one point release butterflies.

"We’ve got a lot of memories with her in this exact place so it feels kind of bittersweet to be back," said Kendall Zeidner who graduated from the Brentwood School with Kupfer in 2015.

All the money raised Saturday went toward the Briana Kupfer Foundation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.