Emmanuel Haro: Parents of missing 7-month-old baby arrested

The Brief Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 14. Officials claim his mother stopped cooperating with the investigation over the weekend. On Friday, Emmanuel's parents were arrested as authorities conducted an operation at their Riverside County home.



It's been more than a week since 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing and allegedly kidnapped from the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa.

What we know:

On Friday, authorities were conducting an operation at the family's home in Cabazon, an unincorporated community in Riverside County roughly 40 miles east of Riverside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Emmanuel's parents, Jake and Rebecca, were arrested.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel has yet to be located.

Baby Emmanuel vanishes

The backstory:

Emmanuel was first reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 14.

His mother, Rebecca Haro, claimed she was attacked while changing her baby's diaper in the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa. She told reporters she heard someone behind her and fell to the ground. Once she recovered and got back up, her baby was gone.

"I woke up on the floor and my son was gone," Rebecca Haro said in an interview last week with FOX 11.

She has since stopped talking to the media and investigators claim she, along with Emmanuel's father Jake Haro, have stopped cooperating.

The other side:

As the search intensified for the missing baby in the Inland Empire, an attorney for Jake Haro said his client and client's wife have been receiving death threats. In addition, he denied claims made by officials, saying they have been working with investigators.

Attorney Vincent Hughes said the couple had turned over their phones, laptops and passwords.

"It doesn't seem law enforcement is doing anything to find this child," Hughes told FOX 11 Tuesday. "He's holed up in his house with his family because they are not getting the support that they need."

Hughes also said there was a reported sighting of Emmanuel in Bakersfield. An official with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said investigators were aware but had no further comment.

Rebecca and Jake Haro have also been receiving death threats, Hughes said. "It's very clear that their own community is going against them without any definitive evidence that they did anything wrong."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Emmanuel’s dad has a criminal history, records show

Dig deeper:

Court records show that Jake Haro pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges in Riverside County in a separate case in 2018. He’s currently on probation after he was convicted of those charges and jailed in 2023.

"He did not serve in state prison for four years as being reported. He reached that deal through a plea agreement," Hughes said. "He acknowledged his role in that situation and there was more than one person convicted."

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will update this story as more updates become available.