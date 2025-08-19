Emmanuel Haro: Search intensifies for missing California 7-month-old baby boy

The Brief Emmanuel Haro was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 14. The investigation took a turn after officials said his mother stopped cooperating. Court records show the child's father, Jake Haro, pleaded guilty to a child cruelty case in 2018.



The desperate search continues for Emmanuel Haro, a missing 7-month-old in Southern California, after authorities said his mother is no longer cooperating.

What we know:

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said there are inconsistencies with the mother's story. Since then, the search has intensified in San Bernardino and Riverside counties as authorities seek answers.

Detectives have spent days combing through neighborhoods in Yucaipa and Cabazon, even using K-9 units inside the family's Cabazon home where search warrants have been served.

During the search, officials said Emmanuel's parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, remained silent.

The backstory:

Emmanuel was reported missing and was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The child's mother, Rebecca Haro, claimed she was attacked while changing her baby's diaper in the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa. She told reporters she heard someone behind her and fell to the ground. Once she got back up, her baby was gone.

"I woke up on the floor and my son was gone," Rebecca Haro said in her last interview with FOX 11.

However, detectives said her account doesn't add up.

Over the weekend, investigators said there were inconsistencies and when confronted, they said she ended the interview.

Now, detectives say foul play cannot be ruled out.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the investigation continues, and they're working on any leads they may have. In addition, investigators continue to review a large amount of surveillance footage connected to the case.

Dig deeper:

Court records show that Jake Haro pleaded guilty to child cruelty in a separate case in Riverside County back in 2018.

‘You don’t mess with children'

What they're saying:

"It's something that just doesn't happen here. Yucaipa, Beaumont, Cabazon, even San Bernardino as big as the crime rate is there, you just don't mess with children," a local resident said.

The community is holding onto hope. There was a vigil Sunday night in the Big 5 parking lot where they prayed for Emmanuel's safe return.