Woman shot to death in El Monte

A woman was shot to death in El Monte Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 3:35 a.m. in the 3800 block of Penn Mar Avenue, a few blocks northwest of Interstate 10 and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

El Monte police officers dispatched to the scene on a gunshot call located a woman in her early 40s suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect description was immediately available.

The sheriff's department is assisting the El Monte Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.