LAPD arrests man accused of sexually assaulting 81-year-old woman with dementia

Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman with dementia in Pacoima.

The news of 22-year-old Walker Muñoz's arrest on Friday comes a day after FOX 11 spoke with the alleged sexual assault survivor's family. According to loved ones, the woman's dementia "pretty much progressed to Alzheimer's."

The family told FOX 11 during Thursday's newscast that the suspect, allegedly Muñoz, knocked on the door and the elderly woman let him in.

After the woman let the suspect in, that was when the sexual assault allegedly happened.

"She’s not really fighting it off because, 81-year-old Alzheimer’s patients, what can they do?" the woman's son-in-law told FOX 11 on Thursday.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 81-year-old woman with dementia sexually assaulted in Pacoima home, family says

Muñoz is being booked for kidnapping with the intent to commit rape. His bail was set at $2.1 million, the Los Angeles Police Department said.