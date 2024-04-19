LA street takeover: LAPD offers $25K reward in hit-and-run that struck group of onlookers

The Los Angeles Police Department addressed a street takeover that ended in a hit-and-run earlier this week at a press conference Friday morning. They asked for the public's help in identifying several victims of the hit-and-run, as well as any information regarding the incident.

According to LAPD, the street takeover took place late Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday in the South Los Angeles area at the intersection of Manchester Ave. and San Pedro St.

In video released to the public by the LAPD, a red Infiniti sedan can be seen swerving in the middle of the intersection filled with "hundreds" of onlookers. The car is then seen speeding toward a group of individuals, some taking photographs and selfies.

In the video, the car strikes the group of approximately four to five onlookers, knocking several to the ground.

Two of the victims appeared to suffer the brunt of these injuries, LAPD said. According to police, these are two females believed to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Police are searching for multiple individuals who were injured during a recent street takeover in South LA. (Credit: LAPD)

The LAPD announced that they are looking to locate these victims, as they have allegedly not been recorded receiving medical attention in the area, nor has the medical coroner received any victims fitting their description, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene and no crime was ever reported, police said.

"We're focusing on these two females, but we want to make sure that everyone is okay from that event," said LAPD Traffic Division Detective Ryan Moreno. "Just because there isn't blood, doesn't mean someone is not hurt."

During Friday's press conference, Moreno warned that the victims' injuries could be life-threatening.

Moreno explained that many of the traffic fatalities he sees are results of blunt force trauma or serious head injury caused by a collision. In both of these instances, Moreno said, there was not much blood.

"The most dangerous thing is speed," said Moreno. "And that tends to pick up in the summertime."

The LAPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the names of the victims or suspects involved in the street takeover hit-and-run.