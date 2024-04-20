Deadly Compton double shooting, LASD investigating

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal double shooting Saturday in Compton.

The incident was reported Friday around 6:45 p.m. on Atlantic Ave. and Rose St., authorities said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they discovered one victim suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Authorities described this victim as a Hispanic male between 30 and 35 years old.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second victim was also discovered at the sense and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Two suspects were seen running east from the location, according to authorities.

Officials did not provide any further information at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.