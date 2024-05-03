2 boys accused of bringing ghost gun, glock to Northridge Middle School

article

Two boys, believed to be as young as 13 years old, are accused of bringing guns to school at Northridge Middle School.

A source told FOX 11 that the two middle schoolers allegedly got caught with a 9 mm ghost gun and a 9 mm flock on campus.

The two boys have since been arrested, according to a message shared by an LAUSD spokesperson.

FOX 11 obtained a message sent to families of Northridge Middle School. In the message, the district vowed to provide extra patrols and on-campus support in the wake of the disturbing discovery.

Below is the message sent to NMS families:

The safety of our students and our staff remains my top priority. Today, we received a report of students in possession of handguns. We took immediate action, notifying the Los Angeles School Police Department and Region North Operations for further investigation. Los Angeles School Police Department arrived to the school, conducted a search, and handguns were recovered. Arrests were made, and the parents of the impacted students have been notified. In an abundance of caution, LASPD will be providing extra patrols and on-campus support.

As a reminder, students should not bring any dangerous items to school or other non-permitted items, including items that may resemble or imitate a dangerous object. Our school will continue to follow the District’s Discipline Foundation Policy to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students.

We take the safety and security of our students and our campus very seriously. This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to discuss with their children the importance of using good judgment and avoiding dangerous activities. We would like to take this time to remind everyone to report behavior or statements that raise concerns to our staff or local authorities. The Los Angeles School Police Department’s communication center may be reached at 213.625.6631. Emergencies should always be directed to 9-1-1.

We also encourage our families to download the Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting app – also known as the LASAR app – if they see an area of concern. The LASAR app allows anyone to anonymously report suspicious or concerning activity, mental health incidents and safety issues from a smartphone. All reports are anonymous and confidential.

The LASAR app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Simply search for "Los Angeles Unified LASAR."