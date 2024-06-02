Earthquake strikes near Pasadena: USGS

article

Did you feel it?

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Sunday about 2.3 miles southwest of South Pasadena, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 9:56 a.m. and was felt across the region, including downtown Los Angeles.

It had a recorded depth of 11.3 kilometers, the USGS added.

A watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Crescenta Valley station told City News Service that he felt a "slight tremor for about two seconds," adding that the station had not received any service calls in relation to the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.