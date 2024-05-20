Earthquake strikes near California-Mexico border: USGS
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the California-Mexico border Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit around 5:17 a.m. and was centered southeast of Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County.
It had a recorded depth of 12 km.
There are no reports of injuries or major damage at this time.