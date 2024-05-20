Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake strikes near California-Mexico border: USGS

Updated  May 20, 2024 6:37am PDT
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the California-Mexico border Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

The quake hit around 5:17 a.m. and was centered southeast of Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. 

It had a recorded depth of 12 km.

There are no reports of injuries or major damage at this time. 