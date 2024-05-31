3.8-magnitude earthquakes strikes near Ojia, north of Los Angeles

A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning near Ojai.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 10:26 a.m. about four miles east-northeast of Ojai in Ventura County.

It was recorded at a depth of about 11 miles.

Credit: Earthquaketrack.com

According to USGS's "Did you feel it?" Map, the quake was primarily felt by residents in Ventura County, primarily along the coast near Santa Barbara.

RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

RELATED: Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt