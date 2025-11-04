DUI charge dropped against semi truck driver in deadly Southern California crash

The Brief Prosecutors have dropped the felony DUI charge against semi-truck driver Jashanpreet Singh after toxicology reports showed no tested substances were present in his blood. Singh now faces an amended complaint that includes three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of reckless driving. Singh's immigration status is being disputed: The Department of Homeland Security claims he is an undocumented immigrant, while California officials cite federal approval of documents authorizing his legal employment.



The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal 10 Freeway crash in Ontario that killed three people will no longer face a felony driving under the influence (DUI) charge, following toxicology reports that came back negative for tested substances.

What we know:

The driver, Jashanpreet Singh, 21, now faces an amended complaint centered on gross negligence.

On October 24, Singh pleaded not guilty to initial charges, which included driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has since announced that a toxicology report confirms none of the substances tested were present in Singh's blood at the time the test was rendered. As a result, the felony DUI charge has been dropped.

The newly issued amended complaint charges Singh with three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury.

Investigations from the California Highway Patrol found that Singh failed to stop his truck before it crashed into the back of another vehicle on the 10 Freeway.

Singh remains jailed without bail as of Sunday.

The other side:

Singh's immigration and legal employment status is a point of contention between state and federal authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security claims Singh is an undocumented immigrant who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022 as an Indian national.

California transportation officials dispute these claims, stating the federal government approved his employment authorization documents, which allowed him to receive a REAL ID that confirmed his legal status.

State officials maintain that this document extended his legal employment from April 24, 2025, to October 16, 2026, and was later extended again to August 18, 2030.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not state whether it is believed that Singh fell asleep at the wheel, was distracted, or if any other factors could be involved in his failure to stop the truck.

Big picture view:

The core of the prosecution now shifts entirely to proving gross negligence, or that Singh demonstrated a reckless disregard for the safety of others by failing to stop his vehicle.

The dispute between the state and the federal Department of Homeland Security regarding Singh’s legal status raises broader questions about inter-agency communication and the validity of government-issued identification used for employment.