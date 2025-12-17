PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE talks LA show, fan support, and what’s next in 2026

In October, PSYCHIC FEVER released their single "Swish Dat," which was used as the theme song for the Japanese drama "Masked NINJA Akakage." The group said fans can feel the song’s tempo and see the ninja-inspired energy throughout the music video. When they performed the track in front of the Los Angeles crowd, they were surprised by how familiar fans already were with the song.

"A lot of people already listened to our new song called ‘Swish Dat’. They already know the [Japanese] lyrics, [we] were so impressed," Jimmy said.

PSYCHIC FEVER is known for blending vocals, rap, and high-energy choreography, and the group emphasized that their creative process is built on collaboration.

"Everyone has their own thought, and then we’re going to talk about it, we are going to discuss about like, ‘what should we do next? what should we try next?’ And then we … reach a conclusion to our discussion. So everyone’s thoughts [are] very important to [making] a new song," Jimmy said.

Jimmy added that this process often leads to long rehearsal days — sometimes lasting four hours or more — as the group experiments with ideas before reaching a final decision.

Looking ahead, PSYCHIC FEVER says they are preparing for new music and a new album, with hopes of returning to the road.

"We’re thinking about a world tour next year," they shared. "We’ll announce it very soon, so please look forward to it," Jimmy said.

When asked about their long-term goals, Weesa said he hopes to perform at Coachella 2027, with Jimmy adding that the group is also aiming to perform at the GRAMMYs.