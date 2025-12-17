Rideshare driver accused of raping unconscious woman in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A rideshare driver has been arrested following an investigation into the assault of an unconscious passenger, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Timeline:
The investigation began in Nov. 2025 after the Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit received reports of an assault in the city of Camarillo.
According to authorities, the suspect, Simranjit Singh Sekhon, picked up the victim in Thousand Oaks. Even though the ride was marked as completed, investigators say Sekhon continued to drive the victim around Camarillo, where the assault occurred.
Sekhon was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and charged with the rape of an unconscious victim, according to the sheriff's office.
His bail is set at $500,000.
What's next:
Sekhon is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mitchell Peterson via email at michael.loth@venturacounty.gov or by calling 805-384-4745.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.