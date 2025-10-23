California big rig driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in deadly 10 Freeway pileup due in court

A California truck driver, accused of causing a fiery eight-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, is due in court Thursday. He is expected to be formally charged.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, who sources allege is an undocumented immigrant.

Investigators said Singh was arrested and is facing charges for possibly driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter.

California Highway Patrol officials said the preliminary investigation reveals Singh, who was behind the wheel of a big rig, allegedly failed to stop on time leading up to the massive crash.

Three people were killed, and several others were hospitalized.

Singh was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, CHP officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, west of the 15 Freeway, around 1:10 p.m.

CHP investigators said when Singh allegedly failed to stop his semi-truck on time, it led to a chain-reaction crash involving eight vehicles – four of which were commercial.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and at least four others were hospitalized for injuries ranging from minor to major.

In addition, fuel from the semi-truck spilled onto the dirt shoulder of the freeway, resulting in a hazardous material incident. Multiple lanes were closed for hours.

