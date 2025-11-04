Reseda High School teen's ICE detention sparks outrage

The Brief A Reseda High School student, Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz, has been in ICE custody for nearly three months, sparking calls for his release. Educators, activists, and the Community Self Defense Coalition held a press conference and rally demanding his immediate freedom from the Adelanto Detention Center. While officials cite an overstayed visa for the detention, the student's advocates and family are criticizing the lack of clear communication and chaotic transfers.



Educators, community organizations and activists are uniting to demand the release of a Reseda High School student.

What we know:

Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz has been in ICE custody for nearly three months.

On Monday afternoon, a press conference and rally organized by LAUSD educators and the Community Self Defense Coalition was held.

They called for his immediate release from the Adelanto ICE Processing Detention Center.

What they're saying:

"He should be in classes with his classmates. He should be going to dances. He should go to the Dodger games or whatever. He shouldn't be in a detention center because he didn't do anything wrong. And so that's why we're here as teachers. We have the obligation to not only educate our kids and to take care of them inside of the classroom, but we feel the responsibility to also take care of our students even outside of the classrooms," said teacher Ron Jochez.

Officials say the teen overstayed his visa, but his family and advocates criticize the lack of communication and chaotic transfers.