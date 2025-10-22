California big rig driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in deadly 8-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway

Three people were killed, and several others were injured following a horrific chain-reaction crash in Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver of a semi-truck, who they suspect failed to stop on time, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Fiery eight-vehicle crash

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, west of the 15 Freeway, around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

CHP investigators said the preliminary investigation reveals traffic had slowed or stopped when the driver of a tractor-trailer allegedly failed to stop on time, leading to a chain-reaction crash that involved eight vehicles. Four of the eight vehicles were commercial vehicles.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and at least four others were hospitalized for injuries ranging from minor to major.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified by the CHP as a 21-year-old man from Yuba City. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. However, his name was not released.

In addition, fuel from the semi-truck spilled onto the dirt shoulder of the freeway, resulting in a hazardous material incident. Multiple lanes were closed for hours.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

What you can do:

CHP continues to investigate the deadly crash. Those with information are asked to contact Officer C. Gonzalez with the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at 909-980-3994.