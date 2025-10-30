DHS officers involved in Ontario shooting
ONTARIO, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Ontario where shots were fired during an operation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.
What we know:
The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Vineyard Avenue.
According to the Ontario Police Department, officers responded to a request for emergency assistance from DHS officers regarding a shooting in the area.
Ontario police officers were not involved in the shooting, officials said, and instead provided traffic control and security at the scene.
The DHS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if anyone was shot.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Ontario Police Department.