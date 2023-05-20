Driver killed in fiery Irvine crash

A motorist was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Irvine Saturday.

Officers dispatched at 4:05 a.m. to Harvard Avenue, at University Drive, located a vehicle on fire that had struck a tree, according to Kyle Oldoerp, a spokesperson with the Irvine Police Department.

Firefighters knocked down the fire. The driver, the lone occupant inside the black and silver Mercedes S550, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oldoerp said.

No further information was immediately available.

The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 949-724-7024.