Longstanding Downtown Disney restaurant closing after 20 years in business

Say adios to a longstanding restaurant in Downtown Disney.

Tortilla Jo's announced it is permanently closing its doors on March 31 after 20 years in business. The adjacent Taqueria at Tortilla Jo's next door will remain open until April 13.

"Don’t miss your chance to enjoy your favorite dishes and raise a glass to all the memories we’ve made together over the past two decades," the restaurant posted on Instagram.

Owned by the Patina Restaurant Group, which also owns the nearby Naples Ristorante, Tortilla Jo's first began serving its signature margaritas and chips in 2004.

The shuttering of Tortilla Jo's is the latest in a slew of restaurant closings amid a major redevelopment of the Downtown Disney district.

Catal, which closed last year, will be replaced by Mexican restaurant Paseo and Centrico from Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán, and Porto's will replace La Brea Bakery. Din Tai Fung is currently under construction, but no opening date has been announced.





