Disneyland offering kids ticket discount: See the deal

Good news for parents who want to take their kiddos to Disneyland and save some money while they're at it!

Those discounted tickets for the kiddos at the Anaheim theme park that were first announced back in October are now valid for use.

Starting Jan. 8 through March 10, you can get a limited-time child's ticket (ages 3-9) for as low as $50 per day.

You can choose from 1, 2, or 3-day park tickets and select upgrades like Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service.

The discounted kids tickets will expire 13 days after the first use, or March 10, 2024, whichever comes first.

SUGGESTED:

Officials said there are no blockout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Regularly priced Disneyland kids tickets can run as high as $179 per day for a one-day ticket. How much you can save with this new offer will likely depend on the dates and length of your visit.

You can learn more about the special limited-time offer here.

If you live in Southern California, there's a special ticket offer for you too. You can get admission as low as $75 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket. The special offer is valid for visits now through June 2, 2024. All tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Don't forget - the sale of select passes in the Magic Key program begin Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. Guests can enter the virtual waiting room no earlier than 8:45 a.m.

The following passes are available for purchase:

Inspire Key ($1,649)

Believe Key ($1,249)

Enchant Key ($849)

Imagine Key (SoCal residents only; $449)

Passes are subject to availability and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass, according to the website. Passes are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

If you want to really plan ahead, Disneyland has already released its lineup of 2024 celebrations and events. Tap or click here to learn more.





