Dog killed, another injured in separate LA shootings just over a week apart

An investigation is underway into two separate animal cruelty cases in Los Angeles after one dog was fatally shot and another injured just over a week apart.

The most recent shooting took place Sunday, April 7 around 3:30 a.m. near 52nd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found a dog suffering from a gunshot wound and took that canine to the veterinarian for treatment. The dog died from injuries.

The first shooting was reported March 29 around 11 p.m. near 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

At that scene, officers found a dog with multiple gunshot wounds. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and survived.

It's unknown if the two shootings are related. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the crimes was urged to call detectives at 323-846-6566, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.