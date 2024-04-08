Infant found dead on 405 Freeway linked to fatal crash in Redondo Beach; murder in Woodland Hills: Sources

article

Authorities Monday were investigating the death of an infant on the northbound 405 Freeway in Culver City.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the infant and another young girl, who was injured, were struck by one or more vehicles.

Officers were sent to the Sepulveda Boulevard/Howard Hughes Parkway exit of the northbound freeway around 4:30 a.m. following a report of a traffic crash in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

During a news conference late Monday morning, CHP officials said that they discovered two girls at the scene: an infant, believed to be 5 or 6 months old, in the roadway and a girl between 7 and 9 years old on the right shoulder.

The identity of the deceased infant has not been released, and the other girl was hospitalized with minor injuries.

It remains unclear whether the children were struck by vehicles while on the freeway, and how they accessed the freeway is also unknown. Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan in the vicinity around the time of the incident.

Law enforcement sources informed FOX 11 that the infant's death is linked to a fatal car crash in Redondo Beach and a murder in Woodland Hills. According to sources, a woman was driving on the freeway when the two children either fell or were pushed out of the car. Subsequently, the car crashed in Redondo Beach around 5 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Vincent Street, resulting in the driver's death. Regarding the murder, sources indicate that a man was discovered dead in a Woodland Hills apartment. The nature of his relationship to the children and the woman remains unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.