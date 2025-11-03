2 arrested during Dodgers World Series parade in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD

The Brief The City of Los Angeles celebrated a Dodgers back-to-back World Series championship with a parade attended by an estimated 225,000 to 250,000 people. The Los Angeles Police Department reported only two arrests during the parade, resulting in an arrest rate between 0.0008% and 0.00088%. The 2025 celebrations were notably calmer than the previous year, with fewer arrests and no major incidents reported.



In a calendar year that included the deadly Jan. 2025 wildfires and ICE raids terrorizing families and causing political tension between communities, the City of Los Angeles got a chance to finally enjoy a win with a Dodgers back-to-back World Series championship parade.

In a day that brought smiles to Angelenos, police reported that not very many crimes took place during Monday's festivities. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only two people were arrested during the downtown Los Angeles parade and rally.

The numbers come as LAPD is working to get an estimate of the number of people attending Monday's parade, as officials estimate it may be between 225,000 to 250,000 people.

Put those approximate head counts in mind, the arrest rate for the Nov. 3 parade may be somewhere between 0.0008 % to 0.00088 %.

The approximate arrest rate also comes as LAPD counted only seven arrests during Saturday's street celebrations across Los Angeles after the Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. The 2025 arrest numbers ended up being at least five less than the impromptu street celebrations from the Dodgers' 2024 World Series win.

During last year's Dodgers World Series celebrations, at least a dozen were arrested. In addition to the arrests, a Metro bus was set on fire and a Nike store in downtown Los Angeles was looted.

In terms of individual anecdotes, a Dodger fan garnered national headlines after blowing up his hand with a firework.

During the 2024 celebrations, a man went into critical condition after falling off the roof of a building near the parade route. As of 5 p.m. on November 3, 2025, no such incident have been reported in this year's parade.

