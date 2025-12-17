Lakewood woman says delivery driver stole her cat

The Brief Piper, a Lakewood family cat, was taken away by a delivery driver. The cat's owner contacted Amazon about the incident, and the company allegedly got back to her saying the driver was a third-party contract worker. The cat has remained missing since December 11.



A woman claims a delivery driver stole her cat in Lakewood.

Grainy doorbell video shows the driver appearing to walk away with Piper, Diane's cat.

Diane tells FOX 11 the incident happened in Lakewood on December 11 around 6:15 p.m. She explained the cat is special to the family.

"My husband passed away in an accident and we got her two months prior to that," Diane explained. "She's been a source of comfort, especially for the kids. She's kind of that lasting connection to him."

Amazon tells Diane that the driver is a third-party contract worker so the driver is not fully associated with the tech company.

As of Tuesday, December 16, there is still no word on Piper's whereabouts.