WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu’s LA home burglarized

The Brief The Los Angeles home of Sabrina Ionescu and her husband, Hroniss Grasu, was burglarized. The thieves got away with a reported $60,000 worth of purses. No arrests have been announced.



Sabrina Ionescu has become one of the latest athletes to have their home burglarized in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The New York Liberty star shares the home with her husband, Hroniss Grasu.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a Mar Vista home near the intersection of Inglewood and Venice boulevards, in LA’s Mar Vista neighborhood, around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15.

LAPD investigators said two suspects used an unknown object to smash a rear glass door to gain entry.

The suspects got away with property, reported to be $60,000 worth of handbags, according to TMZ.

Ionescu and Grasu were not home at the time.

So far, no arrests have been announced in the case.

What you can do:

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.

Dig deeper:

The California native and Oregon alum won a WNBA championship with the New York Liberty in 2024.

Also, the 28-year-old basketball star made the top 15 list of highest-paid female athletes in a recent Forbes report. Between her salary on-the-court and other sponsorship, Ionescu made a reported $10.5 million in 2025.

