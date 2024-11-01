Dodgers fan hospitalized after falling off roof during World Series celebration

A man was severely injured after falling off the roof of a building during the Dodgers celebration Friday in downtown LA.

The incident happened at 8th and Flower streets around 1:30 p.m. as the World Series parade and celebration concluded.

Images from SkyFOX showed dozens of people surrounding the man as he laid on the ground. Several people also quickly jumped in to help. Paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but it appears he might have suffered some head trauma.

Tens of thousands of Dodger fans gathered in LA Friday morning to watch the parade and celebrate the team's big win. Fans had gathered as early as 4 a.m. to secure a spot around the parade route.

Shortly after the celebration's conclusion, people on the street were seen throwing rocks and bottles, even fighting with officers. The Los Angeles Police Department ordered the crowd to disperse.

Video from SkyFOX showed officers in riot gear marching along the parade route.

The area near Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard was briefly shut down after officers took a person from a crowd into custody for throwing a bottle at law enforcement, according to the LAPD.