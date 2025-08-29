ICE to 'ramp up' immigration raids in LA, other 'sanctuary cities,' border czar says

The Brief The White House's border czar announced an increase in immigration enforcement operations in "sanctuary cities" like Los Angeles. The announcement came as immigration agents conducted a raid in LA's Westlake neighborhood, arresting eight people. Federal officials said three of the people arrested in the recent raid had prior criminal records.



Federal immigration officials have announced they will increase enforcement actions in sanctuary cities across the country, including Los Angeles.

What we know:

White House border czar Tom Homan stated that federal officials will "ramp up" immigration enforcement in cities that "refuse to work with ICE."

The targeted cities include Los Angeles, New York, Portland, and Seattle.

What we don't know:

Specific details of planned enforcement actions were not provided.

What they're saying:

Homan's comments were followed by a statement from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who announced on social media that the agency had made its 5,000th arrest in the Los Angeles area.

She wrote, "that's 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets."



Noem added, "Precious lives saved. Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes and the burden of their benefits. Thank you to our brave law enforcement officers. Make no mistake: if you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back."

The backstory:

ICE has been conducting stepped-up enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area since early June.

On Thursday morning, federal immigration agents carried out a raid outside a Home Depot store in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.



Eight arrests were made, with six individuals identified as being in the country illegally. The operation was carried out by masked and armed agents who got out of unmarked vans.