ICE to 'ramp up' immigration raids in LA, other 'sanctuary cities,' border czar says
LOS ANGELES - Federal immigration officials have announced they will increase enforcement actions in sanctuary cities across the country, including Los Angeles.
What we know:
White House border czar Tom Homan stated that federal officials will "ramp up" immigration enforcement in cities that "refuse to work with ICE."
The targeted cities include Los Angeles, New York, Portland, and Seattle.
What we don't know:
Specific details of planned enforcement actions were not provided.
What they're saying:
Homan's comments were followed by a statement from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who announced on social media that the agency had made its 5,000th arrest in the Los Angeles area.
She wrote, "that's 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets."
Noem added, "Precious lives saved. Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes and the burden of their benefits. Thank you to our brave law enforcement officers. Make no mistake: if you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back."
The backstory:
ICE has been conducting stepped-up enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area since early June.
On Thursday morning, federal immigration agents carried out a raid outside a Home Depot store in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Eight arrests were made, with six individuals identified as being in the country illegally. The operation was carried out by masked and armed agents who got out of unmarked vans.
The Source: This story is based on previous FOX 11 reports, statements made by White House border czar Tom Homan to reporters, as well as comments from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on social media.