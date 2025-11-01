LIVE: World Series Game 7 goes into extras after Dodgers comeback

The 2025 World Series has officially become an all-time classic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays have not only extended this series to a winner-take-all Game 7, but that game has since gone into extra innings.

The series has not been without drama. Game 3 took 18 innings to complete – the longest since 2018 – and Game 7 had a bench-clearing shouting match between players from both teams.

Should the Dodgers pull through in Game 7, they would be the first team since 2000 to win consecutive World Series titles. The New York Yankees won three championships in a row from 1998 to 2000.

Should the Blue Jays win, this would be their third World Series victory in franchise history, their first since 1993.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4

Game 2: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5, Final/18th.

Game 4: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 2

Game 5: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 1

Game 6: Dodgers 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 7: In Progress.

HOW BOTH TEAMS GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays made their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.