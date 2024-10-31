Dodgers fan blows up hand with firework in downtown LA

A night meant to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title takes a traumatic turn for a fan trying to light a firework.

A user, @WhiteWallStuntz, shared a video of another man trying to set off fireworks in downtown Los Angeles. As people in the video warned the man to not point the firework at them, the firework exploded, basically blowing off the fan's hands.

The graphic video showed not only the fan being covered in blood, but at certain points, his face appeared to be in total shock, as witnessed implored the fan to sit down.

A different person also begged someone in the crowd to call 9-1-1 to give the fan medical help.

TMZ reports the young man who blew is hand off is expected to survive.