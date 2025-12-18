March, rally underway in LA for International Migrants Day

article

The Brief A coalition of labor, faith, and immigrant rights groups is marching through Koreatown and MacArthur Park to mark International Migrants Day. Organizers are calling for a boycott of Target and Home Depot, alleging the retailers have failed to oppose violence and immigration raids targeting marginalized communities. The march is moving through areas recently impacted by ICE activity before ending at the Home Depot in Pico-Union.



A coalition of labor unions, faith leaders, and immigrant rights organizations is gathering on Thursday to march through Los Angeles in honor of International Migrants Day.

What we know:

The event is a coordinated march and rally traversing several Los Angeles neighborhoods, including Koreatown and MacArthur Park, before concluding at a Home Depot in the Pico-Union neighborhood. These areas were selected because they have been hotspots for recent ICE raids.

In addition to the march, organizers are promoting a boycott of big box retailers, specifically naming Target and Home Depot. The coalition alleges these corporations have refused to oppose violence targeting immigrants and other marginalized groups.

The backstory:

International Migrants Day is observed annually on December 18 to reaffirm the global need for inclusive and fair migration systems.

The 2025 theme, "My Great Story: Cultures and Development," was chosen to highlight how human mobility drives economic growth and enriches the social fabric of receiving societies.

Organizers note that the message is particularly urgent this year due to shifting political climates in countries like the U.S., which they argue have become less compassionate toward vulnerable populations.

Why you should care:

The coalition emphasizes that migration is a global social phenomenon that, when managed well, provides safety for those seeking solace and brings tangible benefits to the communities that receive them.

By marching through neighborhoods affected by enforcement actions and calling for corporate accountability, the organizers seek to highlight the essential role migrants play in shaping modern economies and global development.