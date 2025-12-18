March, rally underway in LA for International Migrants Day
LOS ANGELES - A coalition of labor unions, faith leaders, and immigrant rights organizations is gathering on Thursday to march through Los Angeles in honor of International Migrants Day.
What we know:
The event is a coordinated march and rally traversing several Los Angeles neighborhoods, including Koreatown and MacArthur Park, before concluding at a Home Depot in the Pico-Union neighborhood. These areas were selected because they have been hotspots for recent ICE raids.
In addition to the march, organizers are promoting a boycott of big box retailers, specifically naming Target and Home Depot. The coalition alleges these corporations have refused to oppose violence targeting immigrants and other marginalized groups.
The backstory:
International Migrants Day is observed annually on December 18 to reaffirm the global need for inclusive and fair migration systems.
The 2025 theme, "My Great Story: Cultures and Development," was chosen to highlight how human mobility drives economic growth and enriches the social fabric of receiving societies.
Organizers note that the message is particularly urgent this year due to shifting political climates in countries like the U.S., which they argue have become less compassionate toward vulnerable populations.
Why you should care:
The coalition emphasizes that migration is a global social phenomenon that, when managed well, provides safety for those seeking solace and brings tangible benefits to the communities that receive them.
By marching through neighborhoods affected by enforcement actions and calling for corporate accountability, the organizers seek to highlight the essential role migrants play in shaping modern economies and global development.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.