10-year-old Dodger fan describes moment he caught Freddie Freeman's grand slam ball

The Brief The Dodgers currently lead the World Series against the Yankees 2-0. During Game 1, Freddie Freeman led the team to victory with a walk off grand slam. 10-year-old Zachary was the lucky Dodger fan who scored the special ball.



Los Angeles is still buzzing days after Freddie Freeman's walk off grand slam.

For one young Dodger fan, Friday night's game at Dodger Stadium is one he'll never forget after he went home with the game-winning ball from Freeman.

"I was kind of nervous, but I was also just really happy to be at the game," Zachary told Good Day LA's Amanda Salas in an exclusive interview.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman's walkoff grand slam powers Dodgers past Yankees in World Series Game 1

"When Freddie hits it, I'm just thinking that's going to be gone. And then when I realize it's coming towards our section, I just try to see where it was landing. When it bounced on the seat directly in front of us, there was just a huge scramble for it and I knocked it to my dad and he ended up coming up with the ball. We top Freddie Freeman's walk off grand slam," he said.

Video shows the 10-year-old with tears in his eyes as he holds the ball in his hand.

"I was just thinking, ‘my God, my God, Is this really happening?’"

The car ride home was surreal, his mom shared.

"You know we just love going to Chavez Ravine. We love going to games. And it was like in total slow motion as it was happening to see that ball. We're like, 'it's coming. It's coming this way, it's coming at us!" she said.

RELATED: Dodgers fan catches live ball in tense moments of World Series, prompting fan interference call

The family will have this special moment to share forever.

When asked if he had any advice for the Dodgers on how they can take the World Series all the way, he had some wise words for the boys in blue.

"Just don't give up your momentum and just keep coming strong," he said.

Compared to his mom and dad, Zachary said he is the biggest Dodgers fan because he's been a Dodgers fan his whole life - all 10 years of it!

Freeman hit another home run Saturday night back-to-back after Teoscar Hernandez.

That put the Dodgers ahead, with the series now 2-0.

RELATED: Dodger fans celebrate win with street takeover in East LA

Game 3 happens Monday night at Yankee Stadium.