Dodgers fan catches live ball in tense moments of World Series, prompting fan interference call

The 2024 World Series has drawn a ton of drama to start the series.

In the middle of what was already a tense 2-2 tie between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, a bizarre fan-interference play was called during the game.

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres blasted a line drive toward left-centerfield, likely headed to the wall. However, a fan in a gray Dodgers jersey extended his glove, essentially catching a live ball.

The rare and strange play prompted the umpires on the field to keep Torres at second, as opposed to letting him round all four bases for a home run as the Yankee infielder and his Bronx Bombers teammates had hoped.

Luckily for the fan, who was seen packing his bag after the controversial play, the inning ended up being inconsequential for Los Angeles as no one scored in the ninth inning.

Other postseason fan interference plays and no-calls in the past, however, ended up being consequential for the teams involved. One of the more infamous plays was the 1996 "Jeffrey Maier incident" where a 12-year-old fan pulled a live ball into the stands from a Baltimore Orioles outfielder, helping the Yankees in the process. Umpires at the game ended up not ruling that play a fan interference, awarding Derek Jeter a home run in that at-bat. The Yankees ended up winning that series against the Orioles.