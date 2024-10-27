Dodger fans celebrate win with street takeover in East LA

The Brief Dodger fans celebrated Friday night's Game 1 win with an illegal street takeover in East LA. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to the public to celebrate responsibly. Extra LASD personnel were deployed across LA County.



It was a chaotic scene Friday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 vs. the New York Yankees in the World Series.

SkyFOX was over a rowdy street takeover in East Los Angeles, which prompted a warning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for fans to celebrate responsibly.

"Unruly, illegal behavior will not be tolerated," the sheriff’s department said. "This is a time for community pride and unity as we support our home team; however, it is essential that it is done safely."

As a result, the LASD deployed extra personnel throughout the county to prevent dangerous scenes like these from happening.

Illegal acts such as vandalism, public intoxication, and unlawful assembly are crimes, officials added.

"Such actions can detract from the joy of the occasion and compromise the safety of our community. Individuals engaging in illegal conduct will be held accountable."

The Dodgers beat the Yankees Saturday night to win Game of the World Series 4-2.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. PT.

