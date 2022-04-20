Disneyland's Nighttime Spectaculars return including 'Main Street Electrical Parade'

Disneyland's Nighttime Spectaculars are returning to the park for the first time in more than two years.



The Main Street Electrical Parade will mark its 50th anniversary with its return to Disneyland Park on April 22, 2022. A media preview was held Wednesday. The parade will have a grand finale float that celebrates the theme of togetherness, reflected in a design that brings together characters and moments from more than a dozen beloved Disney and Pixar stories.

Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade. (Credit: Disneyland)

SUGGESTED:

"To me, the spectaculars are Disneyland. This is what we do. This is what people know and love and expect," said Robin Trowbridge, a Show Director for Walt Disney Company.



"Disneyland Forever" fireworks, the "World of Color" and "Fantasmic!" will also be returning. "Fantasmic!" returns to Disneyland Park on May 28.

SUGGESTED:

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.