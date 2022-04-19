Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade returns this weekend: What to know

Disney fans rejoice!

The iconic Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland this weekend starting Friday, April 22.

Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade. (Credit: Disney)

Parkgoers will get to see over a half-million lights sparkle during the 20-minute show as it returns for its 50th anniversary.

The parade's new grand finale features floats from more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories. Guests will see floats stylized from scenes from "Encanto," "The Jungle Book," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Aladdin," "Coco," "Mulan," "Brave," "The Princess and the Frog" and more.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Your classic favorites including "Alice in Wonderland," "Cinderella," "Pinocchio," and "Peter Pan" will also be there.

"Disneyland Forever" fireworks spectacular will return to Disneyland the same evening, as well as "World of Color" at Disney California Adventure. "Fantasmic!" will return to Disneyland on May 28.

Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade. (Credit: Disneyland)

If you're headed to either Disneyland or California Adventure, remember you'll still need theme park reservations and valid admission for the same park on the same day for park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed.

In February, Disneyland announced it will no longer be requiring face masks for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors. While face coverings are now optional for all guests in outdoor areas, they will still be required for unvaccinated guests indoors, and for all guests (ages 2 and up) in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid.

The Main Street Electrical Parade may not occur daily and showtimes are subject to change. Check the entertainment schedule for dates and showtimes.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.