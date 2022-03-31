Disneyland sets date for return of character meet-and-greets, photo ops

Good news for Disney fans looking to once again get up-close and personal with their favorite characters!

Disney announced Thursday it would be bringing back meet-and-greets as early as April 18, according to a blog post.

Meet-and-greets will be reintroduced at Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resorts, and aboard Disney Cruise Line and Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Anaheim, CA - February 23: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announce the reopening of the parking lot trams at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The trams had been closed for two years du Expand

"That’s right! Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy. We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too!" the announcement read.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Disney had amended its approach to health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, suspending character greetings and certain dining experiences.

Officials said while not all locations will be available for meet-and-greets right away, Disney anticipates reopening in phases throughout spring and early summer.

That's not all there is to be excited about, Disney lovers!

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration, you can again take in the beauty of several beloved nighttime spectaculars this spring at Disneyland, including "World of Color," "Disneyland Forever," "Fantasmic!" and "Main Street Electrical Parade."

Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade. (Credit: Disneyland)

Guests at Disney World will see the return of "Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire" and "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular," along with the Disney "Festival of Fantasy" parade and new experiences like "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade."

For more information, click or tap here.

Which Disney character is at the top of your "must meet" list?

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.