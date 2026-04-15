Disneyland files permits to demolish beloved attraction for new land

The Brief Disneyland Resort has filed nine confidential demolition permits with the City of Anaheim to clear the Hollywood Land area of Disney California Adventure, including the "Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue!" building. Disney officials confirmed the ride will remain operational until 2027 to provide families with more attraction options. The new "Avatar" land is expected to be a West Coast counterpart to Florida’s "Pandora," featuring a scenic boat ride and environments inspired by "Avatar. The Way of Water."



The long-rumored transformation of Hollywood Land is moving into the planning phase as Disney prepares to replace a Pixar favorite with the high-tech world of "Pandora."

What we know:

Disney has officially filed nine confidential demolition permits covering the "Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue!" show building and the nearby Hollywood Lounge quick-service location.

Disneyland Resort officials told The Orange County Register that these filings are "long-term work to enable expansion projects" under the "DisneylandForward" initiative.

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The new land will draw significant inspiration from "Avatar: The Way of Water," featuring a water-based boat ride and luminescent environments.

Despite the filming, the "Monsters Inc." dark ride – which has been a staple of the park since 2006 – is currently slated to stay open through 2027.

What we don't know:

Disney has not publicly announced an official opening date for the "Avatar" land or a specific closing date for "Monster's Inc." beyond the 2027 window.

Timeline:

January 2006: "Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!" opens in the former "Superstar Limo" building.

February 2023: Disney CEO Bob Iger first announces an "Avatar experience" is coming to Disneyland.

February 2026: Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum announces the ride closure is delayed from 2026 to 2027.

April 9, 2026: Disney files nine confidential demolition permits for the Hollywood Land expansion site.

What they're saying:

Disneyland Resort officials emphasized that the timing of the permits is about preparation rather than immediate closure, stating they support "long-term work to enable expansion projects."

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Regarding the decision to keep the current ride open longer, leadership noted the goal was "to provide families with young children more options" during a heavy construction period for the park.

What's next:

Guests can continue to experience "Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!" for at least another year.

Meanwhile, Imagineers will continue site preparation and utility relocation behind the scenes.

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More details regarding the specific ride systems and the "Avatar land" name are expected to be announced at future Disney fan events.