Disneyland to demolish office building for massive 6,000-space parking garage

The Brief Disneyland has filed a permit to demolish the Team Disney Anaheim East office building to clear land for a new multi-level parking structure. The project includes a 6,000-space garage and a pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard. It will serve as a key infrastructure pillar for the $1.9 billion DisneylandForward expansion.



Disneyland Resort is moving from the planning phase to physical transformation as it prepares for a massive overhaul of its eastern gateway.

A newly filed demolition permit marks the first step in clearing the Manchester lot to accommodate a state-of-the-art parking and transportation hub.

What we know:

Disneyland has officially filed for the demolition of the Team Disney Anaheim East building, a satellite office spanning over 70,000 square feet, the Orange County Register reports.

This facility, currently used for administrative and operations support, sits on the southern edge of the Manchester cast parking lot.

The site is slated to become a 6,000-space parking garage that will include a pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard, streamlining guest entry into the parks.

What we don't know:

While the demolition is confirmed, Disney has not yet publicly detailed where the displaced cast members and administrative staff will be permanently relocated.

While the garage is a central component of the DisneylandForward initiative, the exact architectural design and the timeline for the completion of the pedestrian bridge have not been finalized.

What's next:

As the office building comes down, the resort will shift focus toward the vertical construction of the garage in late 2026.

This infrastructure is vital for the upcoming expansion of Disney California Adventure, which includes the "Avatar" land and the doubling of Avengers Campus with two new attractions: "Avengers Infinity Defense" and "Stark Flight Lab."