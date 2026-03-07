Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2026: Full menu, dates revealed

The Brief The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns from March 6 to April 27, 2026, featuring eight themed marketplaces. Highlights include the Sip and Savor Pass, the return of "Soarin’ Over California," and new dishes like carbonara pizzetta and chicharrón nachos. Guests require both a valid theme park reservation and admission; separate fees apply for select beverage education seminars.



The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival makes its return to Disneyland Resort from March 6 through April 27, 2026.

This year's event celebrates the diversity of California cuisine through a vibrant lineup of limited-time dishes, live entertainment, and specialty merchandise.

What we know:

The 2026 festival features eight dedicated marketplaces alongside participating dining locations and carts throughout the park.

New culinary additions include the carbonara pizzetta from LA Style, chicharrón nachos from California Craft Brews, and a pandan latte churro from Terran Treats.

Returning favorites like the Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS® bar pieces and the sirloin gruyère mac & cheese are also confirmed.

To manage costs, guests can purchase a digital Sip and Savor Pass in four- or eight-coupon options, which can be shared among friends or used across multiple visits for select food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Beyond dining, the festival brings back the "Soarin’ Over California" attraction and hosts "Cookin’ with the Jammin’ Chefs" and "Confection Purrfection with the Super Kitties" for live entertainment.

To celebrate 25 years of Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif., Soarin' Over California will return for a limited run beginning Feb. 6, 2026, through July 1, 2026. (Disneyland Resort)

For those looking for educational experiences, Disney notes that "bookable beverage education seminars at Sonoma Terrace can be reserved for a separate fee at Disneyland.com."

Regarding entry requirements, the resort specifies that "to enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required."

What's next:

The festival runs through late April.

Beverage seminars and park reservations should be booked in advance via the official Disneyland website, as availability is limited.