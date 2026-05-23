E. Coli outbreak linked to The Kebab Shop sickens 9 in California

The Brief California health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to seasoned ground beef kebabs served at multiple locations of The Kebab Shop. Nine residents have been infected, resulting in five hospitalizations and two cases of a severe kidney complication; no deaths have been reported. The restaurant chain has voluntarily paused sales of the beef kofta, and officials state there is no ongoing risk of exposure to the product.



California health officials are investigating a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli outbreak linked to grilled beef kofta at The Kebab Shop locations across California.

What we know:

Nine California residents have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 (STEC).

Six of the confirmed cases involved children, officials said.

The outbreak has led to five hospitalizations and two cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe complication that can cause kidney failure.

Interviews with infected individuals pointed to the grilled beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop as the likely source.

In response, the restaurant chain voluntarily paused sales of the item at all locations and is actively cooperating with health officials.

Current information suggests the implicated beef product was distributed exclusively to The Kebab Shop.

What we don't know:

The precise cause of the contamination within the supply chain or preparation process has not yet been identified.

It's unknown exactly how many total people may have been exposed before the product was pulled from the menu.

The Kebab Shop did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

What they're saying:

"The risk of exposure to this product is not ongoing at this time," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, current information suggests the implicated beef product was distributed only to The Kebab Shop. CDPH and partner agencies continue to investigate to identify the cause of the outbreak, monitor for additional ill persons, and conduct product testing."

What you can do:

Consumers who ate beef kofta from any The Kebab Shop location and developed symptoms within 10 days are urged to contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Symptoms of STEC include vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea (which is often bloody), typically appearing three to four days after exposure.

Anyone with leftover grilled beef kofta from the restaurant chain should discard it immediately.

Health officials remind consumers to always cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees and thoroughly sanitize any surfaces or utensils that contact raw meat.