Disneyland installing new entrance gates: Here's what's changing

A major change is coming to Disney's theme parks in Anaheim to help improve the guest experience.

Starting later this year, construction will begin at both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park to replace the entry gates with automated turnstiles. Additional gates will be added, as well as making gates ADA and stroller accessible.

"We will take a phased approach to construction, working on one turnstile bank at a time to minimize impacts to arrivals," a Disneyland spokesperson said.

It's part of a $4.8 million overhauling project at the Anaheim theme parks.

The new gates are modeled after those in place at Disneyland Paris, which automatically open after a Cast Member scans and validates the guest's theme park ticket.

The major change comes as officials also revealed new details about the ongoing construction in the Downtown Disney District, where a bunch of new restaurants and shopping experiences are slated to open soon.