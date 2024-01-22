Another popular Disneyland ride closed for construction

Disneyland's popular Haunted Mansion ride-attraction officially closed Sunday as crews begin work on the ride's slated upgrades, which were first announced to the public last summer.

The metamorphosis will "build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming as well as a new retail shop," according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Some of that "enhanced theming" will include ties to more stories and new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.

"Each of the gardens will feature unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for the Haunted Mansion grow their plants."

The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.

A new elevator exit will also be built from the Haunted Mansion for guests with disabilities, and park officials said enhancements will also be made to the plaza adjacent to Tiana's Palace.

Disneyland did not provide a reopening date.

The Haunted Mansion is just the latest attraction to close for upgrades. "Mark Twain Riverboat" and "Astro Orbitor" remain closed for refurbishment.

Meanwhile, in Downtown Disney, Tortilla Jo's annonuced it is permanently closing its doors on March 31 after 20 years in business. The adjacent Taqueria at Tortilla Jo's next door will remain open until April 13.

The shuttering of Tortilla Jo's is the latest in a slew of restaurant closings amid a major redevelopment of the Downtown Disney district.

Catal, which closed last year, will be replaced by Mexican restaurant Paseo and Centrico from Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán, and Porto's will replace La Brea Bakery. Din Tai Fung is currently under construction, but no opening date has been announced.