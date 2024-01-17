Disneyland Lunar New Year 2024 food to celebrate Year of the Dragon
ANAHEIM, Calif. - 2024 is the Year of the Dragon based on the Chinese zodiac.
To celebrate the Chinese dragon, also known as Loong, Disneyland Resort is teaming up with its culinary experts to bring guests delicious new offerings inspired by the cuisines and traditions of Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures.
The Lunar New Year festival celebration is happening Jan. 23 through Feb. 18 at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park.
Visitors can expect a celebration filled with entertainment, festive decor, characters, exclusive merchandise, food and drinks, and so much more.
Tigger jumps in the air during Mulan's Lunar New Year Processional during Lunar New Year in California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, January 21, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via
Here are just a few of the special offerings, as compiled by Disney Parks Blog, that will be sure to delight your taste buds.
Lunar New Year Festival Marketplaces
Bamboo Blessings
- Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron, Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun, Taro Vietnamese-style Iced Coffee, Lunar Punch Cocktail
Longevity Noodle Co.
- Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles, Garlic Noodles, Dragon Cocktail
Lucky 8 Lantern
- Quesabirria Eggroll, Mandarin Orange Mousse Cake, and cocktails including Hibiscus Apple Soju-rita and Mango Melon Cocktail
Prosperity Bao & Buns
- Kung Pao Bao, BBQ Pork Bun, and libations including Brewery X Grapefruit Panda Pool Party Bamboo Rice Lager, Stereo Brewing Co. Jasmine Tea Lager, Eagle Rock Brewery Lychee IPA, Tsingtao with Frozen Mango Beer Foam
Red Dragon Spice Traders
- Spicy Fried Rice, Red Spice Fried Chicken Bites, cocktails including Peach Basil Collins and Guava Whiskey Cocktail
Wrapped with Love
- Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings, Steamed Pork & Vegetable Dumplings, drinks including Yuja-Pineapple Cooler and Raspberry Oat Milk Tea
Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles (Longevity Noodle Co. at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - pan-fried lo mein noodles with sautéed shrimp garnished with green onions. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Disney California Adventure Park
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
- Bulgogi Pizza, Milk Taro Cheesecake
Cappuccino Cart
- Dalgona Coffee Bundt Cake, Green Tea Horchata
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
- Blood Orange Cocktail
Lamplight Lounge
- Spicy Dan Dan Noodles, Milk Teas and Taro Donuts, Lunar New Year Cocktail
Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining
- Kung Pao Bao, Lunar New Year Cocktail
Paradise Garden Grill
- Bulgogi Fried Rice, Whole fish with steamed rice and veggies, Shrimp Lo Mein, Pork Banh Mi Sandwich, Korean-style BBQ Chicken and Mango Pudding
Pym Test Kitchen
- Almond Cold Brew
Sonoma Terrace
- Gochugaru Shrimp Roll
Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge
- Char Siu-style Ribs
Terran Treats
- Strawberry Green Tea Churro
Select Outdoor Vending Carts
- Chicken Bao, Baked Brown Sugar Nian Gao, Char Siu Turkey Leg, Cantaritos Mandarin, Almond Cookie Churro, Harland Brewing Co. Lunar Maps Hazy IPA
Willie’s Churros
- Dragon Fruit Churro
Long noodles tossed in zest garlic butter with parmesan in California Adventure available at Longevity Noodle Company Marketplace during the Lunar New Year at the Disneyland. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Novelties Available Across Disneyland Resort
- Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumble, Lotus Flower Glow Cube at Disneyland and California Adventure
- Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip at California Adventure
Downtown Disney District
Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio
- Lucky Dragon Cocktail
Kayla’s Cake
- Milk Tea Mochi Egg Tart, Korean Injeolmi Macarons
Naples Ristorante e Bar
- Banh Mi Pizza, Dragon Eye Punch Mocktail, Dragon’s Breath Cocktail
Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Walnut Shrimp
Tortilla Jo’s
- Sweet and Sour Ribs, Dragontail Mocktail, Breathing Fire Cocktail
Wetzel’s Pretzels
- Lucky Red Envelope with Special Wetzel’s Pretzels Offering
Other event highlights for the Lunar New Year celebration include Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, special appearances by some popular Disney characters, and kids-friendly crafts and activities. You can learn more by tapping or clicking here.
Happy Lunar New Year!