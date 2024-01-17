Disneyland Lunar New Year 2024 food to celebrate Year of the Dragon

2024 is the Year of the Dragon based on the Chinese zodiac.

To celebrate the Chinese dragon, also known as Loong, Disneyland Resort is teaming up with its culinary experts to bring guests delicious new offerings inspired by the cuisines and traditions of Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures.

The Lunar New Year festival celebration is happening Jan. 23 through Feb. 18 at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park.

Visitors can expect a celebration filled with entertainment, festive decor, characters, exclusive merchandise, food and drinks, and so much more.

Tigger jumps in the air during Mulan's Lunar New Year Processional during Lunar New Year in California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Here are just a few of the special offerings, as compiled by Disney Parks Blog, that will be sure to delight your taste buds.

Lunar New Year Festival Marketplaces

Bamboo Blessings

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron, Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun, Taro Vietnamese-style Iced Coffee, Lunar Punch Cocktail

Longevity Noodle Co.

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles, Garlic Noodles, Dragon Cocktail

Lucky 8 Lantern

Quesabirria Eggroll, Mandarin Orange Mousse Cake, and cocktails including Hibiscus Apple Soju-rita and Mango Melon Cocktail

Prosperity Bao & Buns

Kung Pao Bao, BBQ Pork Bun, and libations including Brewery X Grapefruit Panda Pool Party Bamboo Rice Lager, Stereo Brewing Co. Jasmine Tea Lager, Eagle Rock Brewery Lychee IPA, Tsingtao with Frozen Mango Beer Foam

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Spicy Fried Rice, Red Spice Fried Chicken Bites, cocktails including Peach Basil Collins and Guava Whiskey Cocktail

Wrapped with Love

Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings, Steamed Pork & Vegetable Dumplings, drinks including Yuja-Pineapple Cooler and Raspberry Oat Milk Tea

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles (Longevity Noodle Co. at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - pan-fried lo mein noodles with sautéed shrimp garnished with green onions.

Disney California Adventure Park

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Bulgogi Pizza, Milk Taro Cheesecake

Cappuccino Cart

Dalgona Coffee Bundt Cake, Green Tea Horchata

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Blood Orange Cocktail

Lamplight Lounge

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles, Milk Teas and Taro Donuts, Lunar New Year Cocktail

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

Kung Pao Bao, Lunar New Year Cocktail

Paradise Garden Grill

Bulgogi Fried Rice, Whole fish with steamed rice and veggies, Shrimp Lo Mein, Pork Banh Mi Sandwich, Korean-style BBQ Chicken and Mango Pudding

Pym Test Kitchen

Almond Cold Brew

Sonoma Terrace

Gochugaru Shrimp Roll

Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge

Char Siu-style Ribs

Terran Treats

Strawberry Green Tea Churro

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Chicken Bao, Baked Brown Sugar Nian Gao, Char Siu Turkey Leg, Cantaritos Mandarin, Almond Cookie Churro, Harland Brewing Co. Lunar Maps Hazy IPA

Willie’s Churros

Dragon Fruit Churro

Long noodles tossed in zest garlic butter with parmesan in California Adventure available at Longevity Noodle Company Marketplace during the Lunar New Year at the Disneyland.

Novelties Available Across Disneyland Resort

Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumble, Lotus Flower Glow Cube at Disneyland and California Adventure

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip at California Adventure

Downtown Disney District

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

Lucky Dragon Cocktail

Kayla’s Cake

Milk Tea Mochi Egg Tart, Korean Injeolmi Macarons

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Banh Mi Pizza, Dragon Eye Punch Mocktail, Dragon’s Breath Cocktail

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Walnut Shrimp

Tortilla Jo’s

Sweet and Sour Ribs, Dragontail Mocktail, Breathing Fire Cocktail

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Lucky Red Envelope with Special Wetzel’s Pretzels Offering

Other event highlights for the Lunar New Year celebration include Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, special appearances by some popular Disney characters, and kids-friendly crafts and activities. You can learn more by tapping or clicking here.

Happy Lunar New Year!



