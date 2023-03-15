This is California's most Googled tourist attraction

When it comes to the most searched-for tourist attraction in California, what's your guess?

We're thinking Hollywood Sign, Santa Monica Pier, Yosemite, Golden Gate Bridge even.

Turns out though the Golden State's most Googled tourist destination is "the happiest place on earth."

SUGGESTED:

That's right - Disneyland is California's most Googled tourist attraction, according to a study published by Family Destinations Guide.

Researchers analyzed Google search data specific to over 100 tourist attractions across the U.S. to determine which ones made the list.

Universal Studios, Orlando; Niagara Falls; Myrtle Beach; and Glacier National Park were the most Googled tourist destinations in the study.



