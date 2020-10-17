Disneyland employees, fans and elected officials rally in Anaheim to push for reopening

Disney fans, cast members and elected officials rallied outside of Disneyland on Saturday morning to push for reopening after the coronavirus pandemic forced the theme park's closure in March.

The group says they're supporting the employees and cast members who have been laid off due to park closures.

They held signs that read 'Open Disneyland,' and “Recall Newsom.'

They're also concerned for the local businesses that depended on the theme park to bring in tourists and customers.

They insist that if amusement parks in other places can open, Disneyland should be able to open as well.

This past week Governor Gavin Newsom moved a step closer to allowing a reopening,

The governor said the state had sent a team to check out how other states were handling safety at amusement parks during the pandemic.

